Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the weekend. Including:

* Tampa possibly "pulling the plug" on WWE WrestleMania 36

* WWE and AEW running no crowd shows

* Jushin Thunder Liger going into the WWE Hall of Fame

* The latest on The Revival's future

* Backstage news on Nia Jax's WWE TV return

Nick's interview with multi-time World Champion Gail Kim. Featuring Kim discussing:

* Her upcoming KAYFABE project with Christy Hemme and Amy Dumas

* Working with Chavo Guerrero as a producer

* Tessa Blanchard as Impact World Champion

* Coronavirus' affect on the pro wrestling industry

* Matt Hardy's recent praise of Impact

* The Bella Twins going into the WWE Hall of Fame

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at your thoughts on last Friday's WWE Smackdown from the WWE Performance Center

