Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the weekend. Including:

* New WrestleMania 36 matches

* WWE filming through WrestleMania today

* Tony Khan's comments on AEW's Blood & Guts

* Braun Strowman's elitist comments on Instagram

* Matt Hardy teasing a possible NJPW appearance

Nick's interview with MLW's Brian Pillman Jr. Featuring Pillman discussing:

* His self-imposed quarantine

* Experiencing "flu like symptoms"

* His very physical bout with Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* The British Bulldog going into the WWE Hall of Fame

* If we could see his day going in soon

Brian Pillman Jr. can be seen every Saturday night on BeIN Sports as part of MLW Fusion. For more information and updates about future shows please visit www.MLW.com

