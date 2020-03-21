As noted, WrestleCon had to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic. WrestleCon was scheduled to take place in the Tampa from April 2 through April 5.

Several events from NJPW's Lion's Break Project to Joey Janela's Spring Break 4 were going to take place at WrestleCon.

This evening on Twitter, WrestleCon shared several updates on Twitter. They announced that all refunds that were successful have been issued. There were about 4,000 refunds issued.

They tweeted, "All refunds (that were successful) have been issued. It was around 4000 transactions between two people. Props to Jeff! For the ~200 expired, prepaid, & intl cards that didn't refund successfully, we will be writing you with alternate refund options (PayPal, check, store credit)"

Wrestlecon shared that not a single dollar has been returned to them from rented venues. They are having a 50% off sale at Highspots in order to support the loss.

"These refunds have decimated our bank account, on top of requiring a substantial loan to do it, and as of now not a single dollar has been returned to us from rented venues (they need time)," explained WrestleCon. "If you have the means to support us, we are still running a 50% off sale on DVDs and downloads as well as 36% off almost all other items over at https://Highspots.com"

To end the thread, WrestleCon reminded fans to help independent wrestlers who are out of work because of the coronavirus.

"If not us, please consider supporting one of the 1000 independent wrestlers that will be without any work for the foreseeable future," they ended.

