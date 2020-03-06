Welcome to Wrestling Inc's WWE 205 Live recap! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.

Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs. Tony Nese & Mike Kanellis

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Ariya Daivari

Commentators Jon Quasto and Aiden English welcome fans to a brand new episode of 205 Live! As the show begins, Quasto announces that after the brutal attack "Gentleman" Jack Gallagher did to Lio Rush on last week's episode, Rush is not medically cleared to compete in the 10-Man Elimination Tag Team match, that will take place next week. In an interview conducted earlier today, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott says that team NXT has found a new captain, but doesn't say who.

No captain, no problem. Ahead of the massive 10-Man Tag Team Match NEXT WEEK, @swerveconfident vows to turn the house of #205Live into #SwervesHouse. pic.twitter.com/Z0k2GF3inm — WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2020

After that announcement, the first match of the night begins.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Ariya Daivari

Scott pushes Daivari off after a lock-up. Daivari connects a shot towards Scott's midsection. Scott fires back with a jab, followed by a basement dropkick. On the apron, Scott kicks Daivari, sending him to the outside. Back in the ring, Scott targets Daivari's left arm in a snap submission. Daivari plants a neckbreaker. Daivari lands three kicks, followed by another neckbreaker. Daivari corners Scott with multiple right-hand strikes. Scott fights back, and their brawling moves towards the middle of the ring. Off the second rope, Scott connects a European uppercut. Scott thinks he has the match won with the flatliner, but Daivari kicks out at 2. Daivari's boot ricochets off of Scott's head. Scott ducks out of a hammerlock DDT. Scott snaps the left arm of Daivari, then climbs towards the top rope and lands a double stomp right on top of Daivari's chest. Scott covers and picks up the win.

Winner: Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

And now, the main event!

Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs. Tony Nese & Mike Kanellis

Nese and Burch start the match. Burch comes swinging with a swift right hand. Nese tags in Kanellis. Burch tags in Lorcan. Kanellis sends Lorcan into the corner. Kanellis lands a right-hand strike on Lorcan. Lorcan moves over towards his corner. Burch tags himself in. Both Lorcan and Burch send Nese crashing into Kanellis on the outside. Kanellis comes back into the ring and slaps Burch. Burch looks furious. Kanellis runs out of the ring and Nese meets Burch with a clothesline. Lorcan is now the legal man. Nese trips Lorcan right towards Kanellis' knee. Kanellis tries to keep Lorcan down with a side headlock. Lorcan slowly rises to his feet. Lorcan reverses out of the hold with an arm drag. Kanellis tags in Nese. Nese with a bodyslam, covers Lorcan, Lorcan kicks out at 2. Nese goes for a moonsault, Lorcan moves out of the way in time. Lorcan crawls over and tags in Burch. Burch connects a DDT on Kanellis, followed by another one on Nese. Kanellis and Nese end the match with a combination knee/pump handle slam on Burch. Kanellis and Nese win the match.

Winners: Tony Nese & Mike Kanellis

That concludes this week's episode.