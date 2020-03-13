Happy Friday the 13th everyone! Welcome to Wrestling Inc's WWE 205 Live recap! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda:

10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match

Team NXT (Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Tyler Breeze, Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan & Mystery Partner)

VS.

Team 205 Originals (Tony Nese, Mike Kanellis, The Brian Kendrick, Ariya Daivari & "Gentleman" Jack Gallagher)

Commentators Jon Quasto and Aiden English welcome fans to a brand new episode of 205 Live! The 10-man tag team match begins!

Team NXT vs. Team 205 Originals (w/The Singh Brothers)

The mystery partner for Team NXT is revealed before the bell rings. It's Kushida! Kushida (Team NXT) and Nese (Team 205) begin the match. Kushida goes straight for a half-Nelson hold. Nese reverses the hold and takes Kushida down. Kushida twists Nese's arm, Nese counters out of the hold. Kushida hits the ropes and lands a springboard elbow drop combination. Nese tags in Kanellis. Kushida tags in Lorcan. Lorcan goes for a quick tag to Burch. Burch locks Kanellis' arm and heads towards his corner to tag Lorcan back in. Nese comes back in. Nese smacks Lorcan across the face. Nese gets Lorcan positioned for a vertical suplex. Lorcan lands on his feet and tags in Burch again. Burch with a leg drop on Nese. Nese rolls out of the ring. Burch brings Nese back in the ring. Burch locks in a crossface. Kanellis and the rest of Team 205 come in to break the hold. All of Team NXT comes in too. The brawl scatters everywhere. Nese eliminates Burch.

Danny Burch (Team NXT) is eliminated

Breeze comes in. Nese locks Breeze up and grabs a tag from Gallagher. Gallagher with a quick tag to Nese. Nese kicks Breeze right in his midsection. Gallagher comes in with a blind tag. Gallagher rolls up Breeze and eliminates him.

Tyler Breeze (Team NXT) is eliminated

Lorcan comes in with a half-and-half suplex on Nese. Nese is eliminated.

Captain of Team 205, Tony Nese, is eliminated

Kanellis and Lorcan duke it out in the center of the ring. Kanellis ends the back-and-forth bout with a superkick. Lorcan grabs a cover on Kanellis and eliminates him.

Mike Kanellis (Team 205) is eliminated

Kendrick comes in and lands a few takedowns on Lorcan, before tagging in Daivari. Daivari puts Lorcan in a side headlock. Lorcan rises to his feet and fights out of the headlock. Both men double clothesline each other. Daivari tags in Kendrick. Lorcan tags in Scott. Scott kicks Kendrick in the back of the head. Next, Scott sends Daivari off the apron with a hard elbow strike. Gallagher comes in and sends Scott down with a striking elbow. Gallagher tags in Daivari. Scott grabs hold of Daivari's arm and pins both Daivari and Kendrick.

Both The Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari (Team 205) have been eliminated

Kendrick and Daivari are furious, that they take their frustrations out on Kushida and Scott. Gallagher is the last man to represent Team 205. He charges in on Scott. Scott sends Gallagher to the outside. Scott tags in Lorcan. Lorcan lands a European uppercut. Gallagher counters with a strong elbow strike on Lorcan. Gallagher covers Lorcan and eliminates him.

Oney Lorcan (Team NXT) has been eliminated

Kushida is now the legal man. Gallagher locks both of Kushida's arms up. Kushida gets up and fights out of it. Kushida heads over to his corner and tags in Scott. Kushida and Scott do a double combination on Gallagher. Scott lands Pop Culture. Kushida locks in a submission on Gallagher, who taps out. Team NXT wins the match!

Winners: Team NXT

That concludes this week's episode. From all of us here at Wrestling Inc., we hope you stay healthy and safe!