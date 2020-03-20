Welcome to Wrestling Inc's WWE 205 Live recap! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda:

Two first-time-ever bouts are set to heat up #205Live TONIGHT! ??????

https://t.co/LEM4S0fFRQ — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) March 20, 2020

Danny Burch vs. Joaquin Wilde

Oney Lorcan vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

To view last week's recap, click here

Commentators Jon Quasto and Aiden English welcome fans to a brand new episode of 205 Live! The first match of the night is announced.

Danny Burch vs. Joaquin Wilde

Bell rings, and both men lockup. Burch pushes Wilde into the corner. Burch backs away from the corner. They go for a second lockup. Burch takes Wilde down on the canvas and locks Wilde's arm. Wilde desperately tries to break the hold with a few twists and turns, but Burch keeps the hold on tight. Wilde gets up, Burch and Wilde take their brawl to the outside. Burch lands a strong uppercut, then sends Wilde into the barricade. Wilde jumps off the barricade. Back in the ring, Wilde locks Burch's arm up. Burch crawls over and grabs hold of the bottom rope. Wilde gets Burch's arm locked in again. Burch fights out of the hold with a few right-hand strikes, followed by a missile dropkick. Burch goes for the cover, Wilde kicks out at 2. Wilde charges in with the double knees to Burch's chest. Wilde climbs to the top rope, flies off and Burch rolls away in time. Burch headbutts Wilde then locks in a crossface. Wilde taps out and Burch wins.

Winner: Danny Burch



