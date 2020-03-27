Welcome to Wrestling Inc's WWE 205 Live recap! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda:

Commentators Jon Quasto and Aiden English welcome fans to a brand new episode of 205 Live! The first match of the night is announced.

Scott rolls Wilde down on the mat. Wilde reverses and grounds Scott with an arm lock. Wilde rolls Scott up into a pin, Scott wiggles out at 2. Scott traps Wilde in the ring skirt and kicks him on the side of his face. Back in the ring, Scott twists Wilde's shoulder up and locks in a submission. The hold is broken after an attempted pin that Wilde counters out of. Wilde is up on the top post and launches Scott to the outside with a hurricanrana. Wilde sends Scott towards the announce table with another hurricanrana. Scott counters with a German suplex. Wilde fights back with a reverse rana. Scott counters again with House Call. Scott covers, Wilde kicks out at 2. Scott wins after landing a Michinoku Driver.

Winner: Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

And now, the main event!

Lorcan pushes Nese into the corner. The referee calls for Lorcan to back up, he does. They move their brawl to the middle of the ring and go back-and-forth with submission holds. Lorcan misses a dropkick. Lorcan overpowers Nese by bending Nese's wrist. Nese chops Lorcan right near his stomach. Lorcan fights back with multiple chops of his own. Nese steps out of the ring for a second and comes back in firing shots - one of them connects right near Lorcan's jaw. Lorcan counters with three uppercuts. Lorcan lands a full-throttle buster, covers Nese, Nese kicks out at 2. Nese gets up and flies on top of Lorcan with a springboard moonsault. Nese goes for the cover, and Lorcan kicks out at 2. Nese plants Lorcan with a running knee strike, and picks up the win right after.

Winner: Tony Nese

