Braun Strowman (c) vs. Sami Zayn, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura (3-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Zayn wants to start it off, but quickly tags out to Nakamura. Nakamura tries to run down Strowman, but has no luck and is immediately dropped to the mat. Nakamura sent into the corner. Strowman jaws with Zayn, then hits a big splash at Nakamura. Stowman tries again to punch Zayn, but Nakamura hits a dropkick to the knee and tags in Cesaro. Cesaro chokes Strowman over the bottom rope, Zayn with a cheap shot. He then tags in and stomps away on Strowman. He flexes a bunch, then tags Nakamura back in, he lands a bunch of knees on Strowman.



Zayn back in and he steps on Strowman's chest in the corner, laughing along the way. He tags Cesaro back in, Strowman is kept grounded, cover, two. Zayn wants back in and throws some jabs to Storwman's face. Zayn with more taunting and throws a punch, Strowman stars at him, Zayn runs out and tags Nakamura in. He goes for a sleeper hold. Strowman to his feet, Cesaro tagged in, Strowman is mad and launches Cesaro all over the ring. Boot to the face of Strowman, Nakamura tags in, but takes a clubbing blow to the chest.



Strowman then stares at Zayn, Zayn tries for a cheap shot to the back and runs out of the ring. Strowman in pursuit as he takes out both Cesaro and Nakamura. Zayn runs under the ring, Nakamura and Cesaro run over and stomp away at the champion. Zayn comes back out, smiling as the three of them send Strowman into the ring steps. Knee to the back of the neck by Nakamura. Cesaro looks for the gotch piledriver, no luck. Zayn helps Cesaro, runs away. Strowman charges at Cesaro, misses, and runs into the ring post. Nakamura with a kinshasa, sending Braun's head into the ring post. Double suplex / helluva kick combo, Zayn with the cover and wins the title!

Winner: Sami Zayn via pinfall to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship

