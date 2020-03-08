The Viking Raiders vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

Erik showing his power advantage early on in this match. Ryder finally gets a goofy distraction on Erik, Hawkins with a big knee, cover, two. Ryder tags in and swings away on Erik. Ryder with a reverse chinlock, but Erik works his way back to his feet, then gets tossed out of the ring. Hawkins with a flying clothesline off the apron. Back in the ring, Erik continues to get worn down, but finally lands a big forearm that drops Hawkins.



Ivar gets the tag, as does Ryder. Ivar with a shoulder block, side slam, flying crossbody, and then a seated senton. He avoids Hawkins with a cartwheel and drops him with a lariat. Erik in the ring and lifts a charging Ryder up and over his head, Ryder ends up giving a rough ryder to Hawkins. Erik with a big knee strike, viking experience to Hawkins, cover, and we're done here.

Winners: The Viking Raiders via pinfall

