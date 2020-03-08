The Street Profits (c) vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy (WWE RAW Tag Team Championship)

Street Profits off to a strong start. Dawkins works over Murphy, Ford is fired up and wants in. He goes off the second rope with a double ax handle. Dawkins in, works over Murphy's arm. Ford tags and hits a double stomp on the arm. Ford gets stunned, Rollins gets the tag and stomps away at Ford in the corner. Ford works his way back into the match, taunting Rollins along the way. Rollins pops Ford, tags Murphy in. Ford with an arm drag. Crowd pretty quiet thus far, might be a bit tired after a stretch of really good matches.



Murphy trying to bait Dawkins, blind tag by Rollins who then gets a chop block to bring down the big man. He begins working over the knee. Ford gets tagged in, lands a big crossbody on Murphy, knocks Rollins off the apron, drops Murphy again, sends Rolling out to the floor. Standing moonsault on Murphy, cover, two. Ford with a flip over the top rope on both opponents. Send Murphy back in the ring, Rollins distracts the referee while AOP ambushes Ford, throwing him into the barricade. Viking Raiders are now out and brawl with AOP.

The group brawl to the back. Murphy goes to work on Ford, meteora to the face, cover, two. Rollins tags back in, Murphy gets sent to the outside. Ford able to tag in Dawkins who lands a ton of strikes on both opponents. Flapjack on Murphy, discus splashes in the corner on both guys. Dawkins with a bulldog on Rollins. Ford brought back in, assisted sliced bread, cover, two. Rollins with a slingblade on Ford. Murphy tagged back in, supkick blocked, Rollins hits one, double superkick on Dawkins. Ford springboards in and eats double superkicks.

Murphy looks for a pedigree, no. Rollins tags in, gets dropped by Dawkins, Ford with a big frog splash. Rollins looks for the stomp, no. Buckle bomb / kick to the back of the head on Ford. Rollins with a suicide dive on Dawkins, caught in midair, fallaway slam. Murphy kicks Ford in the face, climbs to the top, Ford with a punch to the face and heads up to the second rope. Dawkins tags in, they go up together and look for a double superplex, but Rollins sneaks in and it's a tower of doom.



Through the crowd comes Kevin Owens, eating some popcorn. Owens tosses some popcorn at Rollins, Dawkins absolutely runs over Rollins as his attention is on Rollins. Murphy is then sent into the barricade. Back in the ring, powerbomb by Dawkins on Murphy. Ford with the big frog splash, cover, 1-2-3.

Winners: The Street Profits via pinfall to retain the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles

