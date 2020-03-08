Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan (Women's Elimination Chamber Match for shot at WWE RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania)

Ruby Riott and Natalya will kick things off. Riott goes for the early elimination, no luck. Natalya sent into the corner, eats some forearms, Riott taunts Morgan a bit. Natalya then sends Riott into one of the support beams. Morgan laughing in the background. Natalya with a suplex outside the ring. Natalya with a sharpshooter near the bod, Riott launches Natalya into the side of the pod. Camera cuts to the back with Becky Lynch watching on. Natalya continues to work over Riott as the clock ticks down to zero.



Sarah Logan enters the match.

She immediately hits double knees on Natalya, sending her into the pod. She then launches Nataly face-first into the pod. Logan looks to Riott who climbs up the wall and gets on a pod. Logan follows. Riott tries to climb away, but Natalya gets her and hits a sitdown powerbomb on the outside. Logan then leaps off the pod and Natalya takes a lot of that to the face, ouch. Natalya helps take out both Logan and Riott.

Shayna Baszler enters the match.

She sends Natalya into the ring post. Baszler then plants Logan, kicks her, and locks in the kirifuda clutch, Logan is out and eliminated. She goes right to Riott and does basically the same thing, choking her out as well!

Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott are eliminated.



Baszler then throws Natalya into the pod. Baszler stands her up and slams the door into Natalya over and over again. Baszler with the kirifuda clutch and Natalya eventually taps out.

Natalya is eliminated.



Asuka and Baszler taunting each other as we wait for the clock to tick down. Morgan yelling that she wants to go to WrestleMania. A lot of stalling time as Baszler got rid of people so quickly. Morgan is the next one in and she immediately fights off Baszler. Morgan is whipped into the cage and then straight into the pod! Holy moly that was a hard swing.



Morgan eventually climbs her way to a corner and up on her feet. Baszler with a big knee to the face. Asuka yelling at Baszler still. Baszler stares at Asuka as she lifts Morgan off the ring and literally chokes her out.

Liv Morgan is eliminated.

Baszler and Asuka yell at each other as we have another long pause until the clock ticks down.

Asuka enters the match.

Asuka and Baszler stand off in the middle of the ring. Asuka with a hip attack, kicks to the chest, another kick to the face. Asuka lock is nearly complete, but Baszler rolls through it. Asuka lock is then put in again, but Baszler rolls out of the ring and towards the chamber wall. Baszler shoves Asuka into the wall over and over. Asuka shakes it off and goes after her. Asuka's injured wrist is bent over the rope and she yells out. Back in the ring, kirifuda clutch locked in, but Asuka able to roll out of it. Baszler then twists Asuka's bad wrist, lifts and plants Asuka to the mat. Big kick to the face, kirifuda clutch again locked in. Asuka slowly fades and that referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Shayna Baszler via referee stoppage and will get a shot at WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36

