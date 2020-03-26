WWE Hall of Famer "Bullet" Bob Armstrong continues to train and work out more than 1 year into his fight with bone cancer.

There are reports going around the internet today noting that Armstrong was just diagnosed with bone cancer. That is incorrect as he revealed last year that he was fighting the disease, and was not going through treatment.

As we noted back in April 2019 at this link, Bob appeared on the "Chair Shots to the Cranium" podcast and revealed that he had been diagnosed with bone cancer. The wrestling legend said then that he was not going to take any chemotherapy treatment.

"I'm fighting bone cancer and I'm not going to take any chemotherapy or anything like that. I'm just going to let nature take its course and so far I'm winning the battle," Bob said in April 2019.

The new reports stem from a tweet Bob's son made on Thursday. Former WWE referee and current producer Scott Armstrong tweeted a photo of his 80 year old father working out at his home, and noted that he's got the bone cancer in his ribs, shoulder and prostate.

Scott wrote, "Today my 80yr old Dad, @WWE Hall of Famer Bullet Bob, asked if he could come over to get a workout! He's got bone cancer in his ribs, shoulder and prostate and chose not to go through any treatment (his choice)! I put 30lbs on there and he said, 'Gimme 100lbs!!! #Motivation [smiling face with sunglasses emoji]"

You can see Scott's full tweet below:

