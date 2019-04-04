The legendary Armstrong wrestling family will see their second member go into the WWE Hall of Fame this week when Road Dogg gets inducted as a member of Degeneration X.

Road Dogg's father, Bullet Bob Armstong, was enshrined in 2011 and he joined Chair Shots to the Cranium to talk about his son now going into the Hall of Fame.

"It's a funny thing, you say the father/son that we were the fourth [to go into the WWE Hall of Fame]. I don't know what number we were in the Marine Corp, but in 1957 I joined the Marines and made Outstanding Man out of Paris Island, and then 30 years exactly later in 1987, my son Brian [Road Dogg] also made Outstanding Man and I got to go see him graduate because of that," said Armstrong.

"That was a wonderful thing too. So, we kind of joined at the hip at a few father/son deals."

Armstrong makes his home in Georgia and was asked if he'll be making the trip to New York to see Road Dogg go in.

"I'm not sure yet if I'm going to be able to be there or not," stated Armstrong. "I'm fighting bone cancer and I'm not going to take any chemotherapy or anything like that. I'm just going to let nature take its course and so far I'm winning the battle."

Armstrong never wrestled for WWE, so he was surprised as anyone when they decided to induct him into their Hall of Fame eight years ago.

"I thought they had the wrong number," exclaimed Armstrong. "No, I'm kidding [laughs]. That shocked me so bad, I had to say; who is this? It took me a minute to process it in my old brain. When I did, it was pure elation.... I wear this ring with honor."