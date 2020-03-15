As reported earlier this week, WWE started a test rotation of employees from certain departments to work at home.

Now according to PWInsider, all those who are working at the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT are being asked to work remotely.

The company sent out an email to its employees today, saying they should work remotely from home to help combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, WWE did issue a statement about how the coronavirus is affecting its business and how they put contingency plans in place for WrestleMania 36 if it's canceled by civil authorities and/or local venues. To read WWE's full statement please click here.






