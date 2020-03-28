WWE has added a compilation of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's best WWE matches to WWE Network. Matt Camp is the host of the compilation that is just over three hours long.

The compilation includes several WrestleMania matches like his career-threatening match against Shawn Michaels and when he was in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WrestleMania 22. Below is a list of the matches that are included in the compilation:

* 1992 Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship

* Bret Hart versus Ric Flair for the WWE Championship (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, October 12, 1992)

* Ric Flair versus Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship (Raw May 19, 2003)

*The Rock and Mick Foley versus Randy Orton, Batista and Ric Flair (WrestleMania 20)

* Rob Van Dam versus Matt Hardy versus Finlay versus Bobby Lashley versus Shelton Benjamin versus Ric Flair (Money in the Bank Ladder Match at Wrestlemania 22)

* Shawn Michaels versus Ric Flair (Career-Threatening Match At WrestleMania 24)

As noted on Friday, ESPN will be re-airing the documentary, 30 for 30: Nature Boy on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET. It first premiered on November 7, 2017.

The documentary features two in-depth conversations between the director Rory Karpf and Ric Flair over a 16-month span. There are also interviews with Triple H, Sting, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Arn Anderson, and others.

Before that re-airs Ric Flair announced on Twitter that he will be a guest on SportsCenter tomorrow morning.

Flair tweeted, "Catch Me Live Tomorrow Morning On ESPN @SportsCenter! WOOOOO!"