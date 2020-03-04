WWE is moving forward with WrestleMania 36 plans despite multiple confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Tampa, Florida area.

WWE issued a statement to ESPN this afternoon and said they are monitoring the coronavirus situation closely with partners and government officials in the Tampa Bay area. WWE confirmed that there are no current plans to cancel or postpone any upcoming events due to the virus.

"The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay. We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events," WWE said in the statement.

There are at least two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Tampa area, and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is monitoring hundreds of other potential cases in the area.

As noted earlier this week at this link, WWE held a coronavirus meeting with talents before Monday's RAW in Brooklyn. We also noted late last month at this link how WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon addressed the virus and WrestleMania 36 during a WrestleMania Luncheon at Raymond James Stadium last week.

There have been several large gatherings and sporting events canceled or postponed amid the global outbreak. Other events have been altered to keep fans out of stadiums in regions that have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus. ESPN pointed to how these precautionary alternations to scheduled large gatherings have not become widespread in the United States yet, but that could change as the virus is just now starting to spread across the country.

Thousands of fans will come from around the world for WrestleMania 36 Week, which will feature dozens of official WWE and non-WWE events in the Tampa Bay area. The United States government has reportedly considered domestic travel restrictions if the outbreak continues.

Stay tuned for updates on WWE and the coronavirus as we get closer to WrestleMania 36 Week.