- Despite two losses in the same week, WWE NXT Superstars Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne continued their impressive in-ring work on last night's NXT episode as they lost to Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. Vink and Thorne made their RAW debuts earlier this week with a non-title loss to RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

It looks like WWE officials are high up on the Australian Superstars, but they are still members of the NXT roster as of this writing, and have not been called up to RAW. Above is video from last night's match.

- Speaking of NXT Superstars from Australia, Bronson Reed took to Twitter last night to knock Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano for their show-closing in-ring segment with Triple H. He compared the segment to a UFC President Dana White overseeing a weigh-in with featherweight fighters.

Reed tweeted video from the segment and wrote, "This is like when @danawhite does the weigh ins with the featherweights. Cute. #WWENXT #BIGBRONSONENERGY"

As noted, Triple H announced last night that Ciampa vs. Gargano will take place in an empty building during the April 8 NXT episode. You can click here to see how Killer Kross was involved with last night's segment. Below is the full tweet from Reed:

- As seen in the new tweet below, WWE has announced that the first official trailer for The Main Event will be released on Friday.

The Main Event is the first movie released by Netflix and WWE Studios. The live-action film, for kids and teens, will premiere on Netflix on Friday, April 10. The story follows a 10 year old boy who is bullied, but dreams of growing up to become a WWE Superstar. He gets to live his dream when he discovers a secret super breakfast cereal (or magical lucha mask, depending on the synopsis released), turning him into The Spaghetti Kid. The movie features appearances by Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, The Miz, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, Bray Wyatt, Mauro Ranallo, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Otis, Babatunde Aiyegbusi, and others. A John Cena cameo was also rumored at one point. The rest of the cast includes Seth Carr, Ken Marino, Tichina Arnold, and Adam Pally. Parts of the movie were filmed at Full Sail University's NXT Arena, and the WWE Performance Center.

Below is a new promotional shot for the movie: