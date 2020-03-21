WWE Shop is capitalizing on the fact that no fans will be allowed at WrestleMania 36 this year with two t-shirts that every WWE fan in the world can relate to.

The "I Wasn't There" t-shirt goes for $27.99 and features that message on the front, with the "Too Big For One Night" tagline at the bottom. The shirt also has the dates at the bottom.

The second shirt also goes for $27.99 and features various WWE Superstars on the front, along with the "Too Big For One Night" message and the dates. The back of the t-shirt has the "I Wasn't There" message across the top.

WrestleMania 36 will take place on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7pm ET on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, from the WWE Performance Center and other multiple locations, but with no crowds. The show was moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa after all of WrestleMania 36 Week was nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can click here for the current announced WrestleMania 36 card, or you can click here for the latest backstage report on WrestleMania possibly being taped or airing live, and you can click here for the latest report on WWE finalizing the card this week.

You can see photos of the new "I Wasn't There" merchandise below: