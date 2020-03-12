This week's WWE SmackDown on FOX and WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network are scheduled to broadcast from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

It was reported on Wednesday that Friday's WWE TV tapings from the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE denied the change in a statement, but did confirm that they had contingency plans just in case.

In an update, PWInsider reported this afternoon that an official decision to move the taping from Detroit to Orlando was finally made this afternoon after a lot of back & forth discussion. WWE officials are still working out the logistics and plans are still being worked on.

Below is the current line-up for Friday's SmackDown:

* Jeff Hardy makes his long-awaited return

* The retired Paige returns to confront SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

* John Cena returns to address "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt ahead of WrestleMania 36

205 Live is scheduled to feature the WWE NXT Cruiserweights vs. 205 Live Originals in the Captain's Challenge Ten-Man Elimination Match - Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Tyler Breeze, Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan and a mystery partner vs. Jack Gallagher, The Brian Kendrick, Ariya Daivari, Mike Kanellis and Captain Tony Nese.

Stay tuned for updates on Friday's WWE TV tapings.