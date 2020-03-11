The Coronavirus continues to have an impact on the world of professional wrestling.

WWE has reportedly nixed Friday's SmackDown on FOX and WWE 205 Live episodes from the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan due to the Coronavirus pandemic, according to PWInsider.

WWE will now broadcast Friday's two shows from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, where they aired tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network from.

Tonight's NXT episode aired from the Performance Center due to a previously scheduled non-WWE event at Full Sail University, and not because of the virus.

WWE officials reportedly made the decision to make the drastic changes to SmackDown earlier this afternoon due to the outbreak. An official announcement will be coming soon.

There's no word yet on if Monday's RAW will still air from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, but we will keep you updated.

You can click here and here for the latest updates on the Coronavirus and how it's potentially impacting WrestleMania 36 Week.

Stay tuned for updates on this breaking news.