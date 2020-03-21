Yesterday it was reported WWE was planning on taping a number of shows over the next couple days, but the exact schedule wasn't know.

PWInsider has confirmed details that WWE is going to tape its shows at the WWE Performance Center through WrestleMania, starting today through Thursday.

Today will be the SmackDown tapings for March 27 and April 3. Tomorrow will be content for future NXT episodes, this past Wednesday's episodes didn't have any live matches. Monday and Tuesday will feature tapings for RAW episodes on March 23 and March 30.

This Wednesday and Thursday will be tapings for night one (April 4) and two (April 5) of WrestleMania 36.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, WWE decided earlier this week to move the PPV from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the WWE PC in Orlando.

The report also noted WWE will film more WrestleMania content at other locations on closed sets. Date of those tapings are currently unknown.