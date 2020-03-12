WWE SmackDown on FOX is currently scheduled to broadcast live without fans in attendance this week.

As noted earlier, WWE is set to air this week's SmackDown episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were originally scheduled to run the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan this Friday night. WWE originally denied the schedule change on Wednesday night, but did admit they had contingency plans in place if they needed them. They confirmed the schedule change with a statement to PWInsider this evening.

"Friday Night SmackDown on March 13 will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE's training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Detroit, Michigan," the statement reads.

While the current plan is to air SmackDown with no fans in attendance, it was noted that this could change. This week's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network aired from the Performance Center due to Full Sail University needing the NXT Arena (Full Sail Live) for events related to their annual Full Sail Hall of Fame Week. WWE had a regular Full Sail-sized crowd in attendance for the show, so it's possible they do something similar for Friday's SmackDown on FOX.

WWE's statement did not confirm that 205 Live will air on the WWE Network as it usually does, but the WWE website still has the show advertised. 205 Live is scheduled to feature the WWE NXT Cruiserweights vs. 205 Live Originals in the Captain's Challenge Ten-Man Elimination Match - Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Tyler Breeze, Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan and a mystery partner vs. Jack Gallagher, The Brian Kendrick, Ariya Daivari, Mike Kanellis and Captain Tony Nese. We will keep you updated on if 205 Live will still air as a new episode this week.

Below is the current line-up for Friday's SmackDown:

* Jeff Hardy makes his long-awaited return

* The retired Paige returns to confront SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

* John Cena returns to address "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt ahead of WrestleMania 36

Stay tuned for updates on Friday's WWE TV tapings from the Performance Center.