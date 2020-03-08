- WWE posted its latest Top 10 featuring Superstars who dared to mock The Undertaker. The group included: Bray Wyatt coming out to Undertaker's theme, The Rock's impression of Taker, and AJ Styles pinning Aleister Black on this past week's RAW like The Deadman.

- At last night's WWE live event, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch had some words for Shayna Baszler before her Elimination Chamber Match later tonight.

"You've spent your life being ranked, 'one' of the best, 'one' of the toughest, 'one' of the most feared, always 'one of' but never 'the one,'" Lynch said. "So, let's be honest without all the fun and games, you're just happy to be one of the pack, but never to be the best. All that experience, all your life spent training and you're doing nothing with it. Unleash that devil in ya, Shayna, unleash that sadistic part of ya that wants to hurt people. Because I'm going to WrestleMania, and I want to smash the face of the b---- that made me bleed. So, do your part, but I'm not sure you have it in ya."

- As noted, last night, Triple H was awarded the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Columbus, Ohio. Triple H gave his thanks earlier today on Twitter.

"An absolutely incredible honor to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from @Schwarzenegger and in front of @StephMcMahon and family. @ArnoldSports has celebrated and inspired athletes for generations...I hope I can do the same. #Grateful"

Stephanie McMahon also congratulated her husband on the honor.

"Congratulations to my incredible husband @TripleH on being awarded the #LifetimeAchievementAward from your hero, @Schwarzenegger. You inspire others to work hard and give back and you inspire me to be a better person every day. You are my hero, I Love You! #ArnoldClassic2020"

