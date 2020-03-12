WWE issued a statement denying that Friday's SmackDown has been moved from the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It was reported on Wednesday night, that Friday's WWE TV tapings scheduled for the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan were being nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an update, WWE issued a statement late tonight and denied that SmackDown in Detroit was being cancelled. They did say that they are putting contingency plans in place for upcoming shows.

The following statement was issued to ESPN:

"WWE has not cancelled Friday Night SmackDown in Detroit, however, based on the current situation, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that upcoming WWE shows are cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues."

