The 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will reportedly be held in Dallas, Texas this year.

The big event is scheduled for November 22, according to a new report from @Wrestlevotes. The report did not state which arena the event will be held at, but WWE usually runs the American Airlines Center when they're in Dallas. The last WWE pay-per-view to be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas was the 2017 Great Balls of Fire show.

There's no word yet on if there will be a WWE NXT "Takeover: Dallas II" event that weekend.

Below is the updated list of confirmed 2020 WWE main roster pay-per-view dates:

* March 8: Elimination Chamber at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

* April 5: WrestleMania 36 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

* May 10: Money In the Bank at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD

* July 19: Extreme Rules at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA

* August 23: SummerSlam at the TD Garden in Boston, MA

Stay tuned for updates on the 2020 WWE pay-per-view schedule.