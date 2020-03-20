Vince McMahon's XFL football league has officially cancelled the rest of their 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
XFL Commissioner & CEO Oliver Luck and XFL President & COO Jeffrey N. Pollack issued a joint statement this evening to officially announce that the remainder of the XFL return season has been canceled. They ended the statement by looking ahead to the 2021 season, but no details have been announced for next year as of this writing. The league, which has found success in the first 5 weeks of play this year, remains committed to playing a full season in 2021 and beyond.
It was announced back on March 12 that that the season was being suspended, and that all players would still be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season. It was also said that XFL ticket holders would be issued refunds or credit towards future games when play is resumed. This new statement issued today makes the cancellation official.
Stay tuned for updates on the XFL moving forward. Below is the full statement issued to fans this evening:
A THANK YOU TO OUR FANS
The COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XFL no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season. This decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority.
While we are disappointed to not complete the 2020 season, our hearts are full of appreciation for your overwhelming support.
Your passion, your commitment to your favorite XFL team and your love of football made our season a success beyond our wildest dreams. We're grateful for the incredible response and look forward to playing full seasons for you -- and with you -- in 2021 and beyond.
When our teams return to the field, we'll make every effort to ensure your faith in us is rewarded with even more fun and excitement. Your passion is our purpose, and everything we do, every day and for every season to come, is For the Love of Football.
We hope you will stay connected to our league and team social and digital channels for news, features, and updates along the way.
From all of us at the XFL, be safe, stay healthy, and, again, thank you. Here's to 2021!
Sincerely,
Oliver Luck
XFL Commissioner + CEO
Jeffrey N. Pollack
XFL President + COO
