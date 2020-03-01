Former NXT Superstar and Mae Young Classic competitor Zeda Zhang appeared on Hot Mic with The Wrestling Inc. Daily's Christy Olson. Zeda discussed her future with MLW, and she opens up about whether or not she should speak up about an incident with an intrusive fan.

"He pressed his d--k on my thigh. It was my first meet and greet and I hadn't been there that long, only a few months," Zhang said. "I was just thinking, 'am I allowed to say anything? Am I allowed to hit him? Am I allowed to defend myself?' I don't want to get fired if I hit him or if I go off on him. So I just didn't say anything. Luckily the security guard saw him."

MLW made company history by announcing a women's division. Zhang was announced as one of their first signings for their division, and she talked about what her future with MLW has in store.

"For those of you wondering where I am, why I showed up on one show and then I'm gone after this big announcement, it's because I'm injured. I'm getting better though. I went out and wrestled in China too soon, because it was already booked before I was injured," Zhang said. "I was like, just make it an easy match. I'll go over there an do that. But who would've thought, taking a missile drop kick is what made my knee pop out?"

