WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley isn't the only one to get new ink this week as Zelina Vega and husband Aleister Black revealed on Instagram that they also had some tattoo work done.

Vega and Black visited tattoo artist Daniel Selleck of Orlando, Florida to get work done this week. Vega got the steering wheel of a ship on her shoulder, and a message on what looks to be her mid-section - "I love you more mom."

The artist wrote the following on Instagram about Black's work, "lastover/rework on the homie @aleister_black , fun lil project. swipe to see whats under it"

You can see the photos of Vega's ink below, along with the IG post on Black: