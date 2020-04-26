- The compilation video above features a look back at highlights from 200 episodes of Being the Elite.

Earlier this week, Matt Jackson faced Nick Jackson in a Falls Count Anywhere Match at the BTE Compound on the 200th episode. Nick demanded the match to find out if he was one-hundred percent ready to get back in the ring after getting taken out by the Inner Circle early last month.

- A new Shot of Brandi will stream tonight on AEW's YouTube channel at 7 pm ET featuring Brandi Rhodes and her guest, Priscilla Kelly.

Kelly has made two showings for AEW with the first being a surprise appearance at last year's All Out in the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale. Kelly's second match was a loss against Britt Baker on a January 23 episode of Dynamite that took place on Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux.

She is also married to AEW star Darby Allin.

We'll be sure to provide an update if any type of news in regards to a signing comes out of this most recent appearance.