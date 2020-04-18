AEW announced on social media, Cody Rhodes (with Brandi) vs. Joe Alonzo for next Tuesday's AEW Dark.

Joe Alonzo was on the March 24th edition of AEW Dark, where he lost to Jake Hager.

AEW Dark is available to watch every Tuesday on AEW's YouTube channel at 7 p.m. ET.

