All Elite Wrestling has announced on social media that Shawn Spears will be in action this Wednesday on Dynamite.

They tweeted, "Although he wasn't able to advance in the #TNTChampionship Tournament, #TheChairman @Perfec10n looks to get back on track and will be in action this Wednesday on Dynamite!"

Last week's episode, Spears lost to Cody Rhodes in the first round of the TNT Championship Tournament.

AEW had held tapings earlier this month in Georgia to film several weeks worth of Dynamite episodes.

Below is an updated card for this Wednesday's episode of Dynamite:

* Sammy Guevara vs. Sugar D

* Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor

* Britt Baker will be in action

* Shawn Spears will be in action

* Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana (First round TNT Championship Tournament match)

* Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager (Empty Arena No Holds Barred Championship Match)