AEW President Tony Khan announced new matches for this week's AEW Dynamite, including Kip Sabian taking on Chuck Taylor, and Britt Baker will be in action.

Also announced, Jim Ross will return to call AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager (Empty Arena No Holds Barred Championship Match). Chris Jericho is also back on commentary alongside Tony Schiavone for the show.

As noted, Lance Archer takes on Colt Cabana in a first-round TNT Championship Tournament match. The winner faces either Dustin Rhodes or Kip Sabian. Last week, Cody defeated Shawn Spears in their first-round match and will meet the winner of Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin.

AEW held tapings earlier this month in Norcross, Georgia to film several weeks worth of Dynamite episodes.