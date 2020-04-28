Welcome to Wrestling Inc's recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW's YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda:

Tony Schiavone and Cody welcome fans to a brand new episode of AEW Dark! The first match of the night is announced.

Both men lock up. Havoc backs Dean up towards the corner. Havoc makes a clean break. Both men reset. Havoc takes Dean down on the mat by twisting his wrist. Havoc chops Dean and then locks Dean's arm again. Dean counters with an arm drag. Havoc sends Dean towards the turnbuckle with a dragon arm drag. Havoc sets Dean up for the Acid Rainmaker, then connects a fisherman DDT. Havoc goes for the cover and wins the match.

Winner: Jimmy Havoc

And now, the main event!

Chuck Taylor and Musa start things off. Musa sends Taylor to the ropes. Taylor comes back towards Musa with a clothesline. Taylor tags in Trent, and Musa tags in Lee Johnson. Both men lock up. Trent backs Johnson up towards the corner and makes a clean break. Trent plants an inside-out. Trent goes for a Northern Lights suplex/pin. Johnson kicks out right away at 2. Taylor is tagged back in. Best Friends come together and connect a double elbow drop on Johnson. Musa is back in. Musa rolls through and makes a quick tag to Johnson. Johnson lands a kick right towards the back of Taylor's neck and then tags Musa back in. Trent is also back in. Trent sends Musa over the top rope. Trent flies over the top rope with a dive on Musa, then wipes Johnson out on the other side. Best Friends are back in the ring and have Musa concerned. They end the match with Strong Zero and win the match!

Winners: Best Friends

That concludes this week's episode. Thanks for watching!