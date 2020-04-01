As reported yesterday, AEW has moved away from Daily's Place in Jacksonville after the city shut down all hotels, except to essential personnel. With this making it difficult to film in the area, AEW moved to an undisclosed locations to tape new episodes.

Below is the current lineup:

* Lance Archer's in-ring debut

* Trent vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega

* Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara

* Four remaining names in the TNT Championship tournament will be announced