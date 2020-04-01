On tonight's AEW Dynamite it was announced AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will defend his title against Jake Hager.

The two will meet in two weeks in an Empty Arena No Holds Barred Match for the title.

After Moxley beat Chris Jericho for the championship at Revolution in February, the Inner Circle continued to go after Moxley. The champion figured Hager would be next in line and decided to attack Hager on last week's Dynamite. On last night's AEW Dark, Hager returned the favor, taking out Moxley.

You can see the lead-up to the match in the clip below.