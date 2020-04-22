Darby Allin defeated Sammy Guevara on tonight's AEW Dynamite as the TNT Championship Tournament continued on. Allin will now face Cody in the semis. Also, Dustin Rhodes beat Kip Sabian and is set to go against Lance Archer in the next round.

Both semi-final matches will take place on next week's show. The finals are scheduled to take place at AEW Double or Nothing on May 23. A location is still yet to be determined for the upcoming PPV.

Also announced for next week's Dynamite: Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak, and Best Friends will face Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian in a No DQ / No Disqualification Match.

