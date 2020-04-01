This weekend at WrestleMania 36, AJ Styles will face The Undertaker in a first-ever Boneyard match. When asked by The Bump panel if he's afraid, Styles calmy noted that he's not afraid to face "The Deadman."

"It's a streetfight. Listen, what do I have to be afraid of?" Styles asked. "He's just a man. So what? And now, he's going into a Boneyard match where there are no rules; anything can happen. It seems like he has the home-field advantage. But in reality, is it? Because I have friends, and they don't like seeing me hurt."

Last month, Styles found a way to get under Undertaker's skin by bringing up his wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool. During his promo on RAW this week, Undertaker fired back at Styles, by saying McCool was the first to use a variation of the Styles Clash (which she called the Faith Breaker). Styles finds the Undertaker's statement hysterical, and gives his take on it.

"Michelle, obviously, instead of taking tips from her husband, she was obviously, watching me elsewhere, getting some real pointers. You know, learning how to do the Styles Clash as it's called," Styles stated. "Maybe that's what he's so angry about, he was trying to teach her some things, and obviously, she learned from the best... AJ Styles."

Styles concluded his interview with The Bump by saying that this Boneyard match may be the most unique match he's ever had in his career, and he's looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead of him.

"Well, not knowing what's going to happen will be different. But, the match that Undertaker and I are going to have is also different, and it's a good thing," Styles said. "I don't know when was the last time you've seen a Boneyard match. I've had a lot of questions like, 'What is a Boneyard match?' I guess you're going to have to tune in and find out. I can tell you this, it's going to be different enough to pick your interest, because anything goes. The location is different and it's definitely something you're going to want to watch."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.