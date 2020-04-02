As Japan has cracked down on social distancing in an effort to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, many Japanese promotions have cancelled shows including New Japan Pro Wrestling who cancelled their April events. Early this morning, All Japan Pro Wrestling and Stardom announced the cancellations of their April shows as well.

Most notably, AJPW will be canceling their annual Champion Carnival tournament. The tournament was scheduled for April 6 with the finals scheduled for May 5. Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lucas Steel, and Joel Redman were all previously announced for the tournament, but they were pulled following travel restrictions imposed by the Japanese government.

In the press conference, the president of AJPW, Tsuyoki Fukuda, said that he will "make every possible effort" to run the tournament this year. The Champion Carnival tournament began in 1973 and has been held every year since 1991.

Stardom recently held their annual Cinderella Tournament with fans in attendance. Fans were subjected to a temperature check before entering the arena. However, they will be cancelling their April 11 and April 25 shows. No announcement has been made yet on the status of their other upcoming events.

You can view the tweets from AJPW and Stardom below:

Despite trying everything, we regret to inform you this years Champion Carnival has been cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus.



Thank you for your understanding.#ajpw #2020cc