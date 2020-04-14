After Ronda Rousey's comments on wrestling being fake fighting, many WWE Superstars hit back at her including Alexa Bliss. In a tweet, Bliss posted a video of Rousey giving her a concussion during a match and that injury kept Bliss out for almost one year.

Bliss discussed Rousey's comments and the fact that they may have been offensive to the entire female locker room in an interview with Sporting News.

"Here's the thing: I want to start off saying I have a lot of respect for Ronda. I do. We get along great. I just said this already, and I'll say it again, I don't like when people use the F-word — when people say fake — because what we do is not fake," stated Bliss. "She's accomplished a lot in MMA. She came into our business and everyone was more than accommodating, more than wanting to see her succeed. It's kind of that thing where it's like this is a two-person thing. Every match that we have, you're only as good as the person that you're in the ring with."

Before Rousey's comments, Nia Jax pointed out that she complained to WWE officials about another female wrestler being too rough with Bliss. She didn't name anyone in particular but most assumed she was referring to Rousey.

"The fact that she called it fake could be her opinion on it," Bliss said of Rousey. "But it's offensive to everyone that has had injuries, and myself included because I'd gone in the company six years without having a single injury. And then I ended up having a whole documentary based on multiple concussions that I wasn't even sure I was going to be cleared to ever be in the ring again.

"So kind of when someone does that, it's offensive. It's offensive to the girls that have worked their butt off, like you said. We all want to see each other succeed. When Ronda was here, we wanted to see her succeed. We were more than accommodating with putting the matches together and making sure that she had her moment because she's a star. She is. She is a star. We always wanted to make sure that we highlighted that. My whole thing is if you're not going to be the star in the company, you're going to want to work with the star in the company because that means you're getting that opportunity as well. So I wanted to work with Ronda. I had a great time working with Ronda. If she comes back to WWE, that would be amazing. I'm sure we will all work with her again, and it'll be the same and just ask her to limit the use of the F-word."

Bliss was then asked if Rousey were to return, then would her and some others in the locker room sit her down and have a conversation regarding trigger words in pro wrestling.

"Probably. I don't know unless that happens. I have a lot of respect for her. She's done a lot. She did an amazing job in WWE. We respected her business, and we made sure that we catered the matches to her style and so we didn't disrespect her style. So you know, just for the people that helped you along the way like, don't disrespect us and our business, that's all," stated Bliss.