WWE announced today that they have come to an agreement with Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, The Revival, on their immediate release from the company.

To most wrestling fans, The Revival are a spitting image of The Brainbusters, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard. From the way they dress, to the way they work inside the ring, The Revival have used old school tactics from the legendary team into today's style of wrestling.

During a recent Q&A episode of the Arn podcast, which was recorded before The Revival received their release, Double A talked about a potential dream match with The Revival and the similarities between the two teams.

"It would be kind of cool to look at yourself in the mirror as you're having a match," Anderson said. "I know these guys have patterned a lot of their stuff after Tully and I. Not that each piece of the physicality is the same, but the thought process is the same.

"That's what got Tully and I over to begin with, the evil intent of what we did, not necessarily the physical part of it 100%, the setting a guy up and suckering a guy in and misdirection and something behind a guys back that he never saw coming. That's the thing that these guys have really studied and watched and perfected. They're more athletic than Tully and I will ever be, or ever were, even at our peak. These guys can do a lot more stuff and you put all that thought process in there with it, you have a pretty viable team. The best of those guys has yet to be seen, let me put it that way."

Anderson also talked about The Revival's matches with Bobby Roode and Chad Gable at house shows back in early 2019. Anderson believes that they were some of the best tag team wrestling matches of the past 15 years.

"That house show loop, I gave those guys whatever time they wanted," Anderson recalled. "I started reporting back the first time I saw that tag match till I got to television, it was the best tag match I had seen in probably 15 years and the best match on the card and something our audience deserves to see on television. When we got to Grand Rapids for television, I told Vince this, I spoke up and said 'There's a match you have to see boss but you have to give it time. You have to give it enough time, 25, 28 minutes so it can play out. You can't just give it a 10 minute segment.'

"I'm a big fan of Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. Chad Gable as we know is an olympian, but he's a great worker. Bobby Roode looks like a million dollars, great head on his shoulders for the business. These guys went out and tore the joint down. At the meeting, I told Vince that and he looked around the room and said 'Why hasn't anybody else brought that to my attention?' The fact is, most people are scared to open their mouth when you work there because if you say something the wrong way it could cost you your job. What's ironic is that it wasn't much longer that I was no longer there. I'm not saying one has to do with another, i'm just saying the irony of the way things happened in this business. That match was phenomenal and as good as any thing if you start pulling any tag match up from last year, you won't find anything finer than that."

