AEW President & CEO Tony Khan is the man responsible for writing the last few weeks of AEW Dynamite episodes that were filmed in Georgia, according to PWInsider.

Khan reportedly realized he would have a very small crew due to coronavirus-related restrictions, so he sat down to write the past four weeks of TV "on the fly" at once, by himself, in a matter of minutes.

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes was said to be very instrumental in helping Khan put things together as his right hand. Cody has been very hands-on with his own programs and with helping other AEW talents.

The creative process was described as "trial by fire" with Khan writing the shows around the TNT Title tournament and local talents that were available. The recent tapings in Georgia were built around the idea of presenting these shows as being similar in nature to old school territorial TV, but with an AEW spin. Khan was a big fan of promotions such as Memphis Wrestling and Continental Championship Wrestling.

On a related note, Chris Jericho has also received a lot of praise as of late for his work on commentary, and with putting together the vignettes for The Inner Circle. Jericho reportedly did the commentary off the top of his head with less than 24 hours notice.

AEW will return to live TV next Wednesday night on TNT. You can click here for the current line-up for that show.