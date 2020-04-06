The Boneyard match between the Undertaker and AJ Styles was the most talked about segment coming out of WrestleMania 36 weekend. The match received mostly positive feedback from fans, who saw the cinematic bout as something completely different from anything they've ever seen on WWE television.

As seen in the photo on the top right below, Jeremy Borash was involved in the filming of the segment. Borash worked with Matt Hardy for the "Ultimate Deletion" match in Impact Wrestling, which is being compared to the Boneyard match.

It took almost 8 hours to film this match.



WhatCulture has some more exclusive news about the filming of the match. The match was taped over 8 hours from 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25th to 5 a.m. on Thursday, March 26 in Florida in a location that was not near the Performance Center. The company contracted an outside production company to create the set, which took five days.

WWE reportedly wanted to use an abandoned ditch, bridge and roadside for The Undertaker's entrance, however they didn't have time to secure a permit to film there since it was city property. It was still scheduled to include Metallica's Now That We're Dead single.

The trash talk between Taker and Styles was not in the original script, but they requested to improvise dialogue during the segment. Triple H was apparently happy to oblige and encouraged both men to do as much talking as they wanted.

Styles' hand that poking up out of the grave was a prop. Triple H and Michael Hayes found the hand on location and were trying to figure out a way to use it. The Undertaker suggested that the hand poke up out of the grave after Styles was buried, similar to when he was buried at In Your House: Buried Alive in October of 1996.

The Undertaker ultimately won the match by burying Styles.