It looks as though All Elite Wrestling will once again need to find a location to tape Dark and Dynamite. AEW has been filming television at the Nightmare Factory in Norcross, Georgia, which will be shut down temporarily due to a shelter-in-place order signed by Governor Brian Kemp. During a press conference on Wednesday, Kemp stated that he just learned that asymptomatic people can transmit COVID-19.

"Finding out that this virus is now transmitting before people see signs, so what we've been telling people from directives from the CDC for weeks now that if you start feeling bad, stay home," Kemp said. "Those individuals could've been infecting people before they ever felt bad, but we didn't know that until the last 24 hours. And as Dr. [Kathleen] Toomey told me, this is a game changer for us."

"A lot" of future content was filmed in Georgia this past week, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. This will allow AEW the time to regather and plan their next move while airing the footage they have already produced.

As noted earlier this week, AEW previously had to relocate from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The city of Jacksonville had began using the parking lot near Daily's Place as a major coronavirus testing center.

