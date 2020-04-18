Bayley wants to reignite her rivalry with her on-screen best friend Sasha Banks.



Bayley retained the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 in a fatal-five-way elimination match including Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks. Banks didn't turn on Bayley like so many expected her to, instead helping Bayley to retain her title last eliminating Evans.



Bayley and Banks had what is considered to be one of the greatest women's matches in WWE history when Bayley defeated Banks at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015. They would have another match, this time a 30-minute ironwoman match at NXT TakeOver: Respect which Bayley won 3-2.



Bayley and Banks have been linked ever since they both came to the main roster and their on-screen relationship survived betrayal at Elimination Chamber in 2018 and a heel turn for both superstars.



Bayley spoke with Steven Muehlhausen of SportingNews after her WrestleMania triumph where she said she has been lucky to work with Banks as much as she has and would like to reignite their rivalry at some point in the future.



"It's something that I've always dreamed about, especially after Takeover five years ago. That was supposed to be our first match," Bayley said. "Afterward, I was like, 'Oh, my God, when are we ever going to get to do this again? I'm going to miss her so much.' She's my favorite person to be in the ring with. Luckily, throughout my time on RAW and SmackDown, I've been able to share every WrestleMania with her and almost every pay-per-view. We've been tag team champions. I'm so grateful that we're doing stuff together every single year. That's definitely something I would love to do again before we both retire."



Bayley's second and current reign with the SmackDown Women's Championship is the longest in the belt's history and she also has the most cumulative days as champion.