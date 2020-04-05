Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title: Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley

Back from a break and we go to the ring. Out first comes Sasha Banks, followed by Lacey Evans. Tamina Snuka is out next, followed by Naomi. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is out last.

The bell rings and everyone sizes each other up. Bayley and Sasha strike Tamina first but get knocked off. Naomi and Evans do the same but Tamina knocks them away as well. All 4 attack Tamina now but she powers her way out. Tamina with right hands for the other competitors now. Tamina drops Evans with an elbow to the nose. Naomi grabs Tamina's leg but Tamina drags her into the ring. Evans takes Tamina's knee down. Bayley and Sasha with double dropkicks to Tamina. Tamina gets kicked out of the ring now.

Sasha seems to be helping Bayley early on. Naomi and Evans team up against Banks and Bayley now, getting the upperhand. They hit double dropkicks and go for the pins at the same time. They avoid the elimination and end up on the floor. Evans and Naomi go at it in the ring now. Tamina comes in and drops them. Tamina levels Bayley and Banks in the ring now. Tamina launches Evans across the ring. Tamina launches Naomi into the corner. Naomi with a running splash to Evans and Naomi at the same time but she can't get the win.

Tamina with more offense and pin attempts on Evans then Bayley. Tamina scoops Bayley but Banks saves her. Banks and Tamina with kicks to Evans. Naomi, Banks and Tamina stare each other down. Tamina offers her fist for some team work and a Team BAD reunion. They join her but she superkicks Banks. Naomi and Tamina go at it now. Naomi counters with a Stunner for a 2 count as Evans comes back in. Evans with a standing moonsault on Tamina. Naomi tries to take the pin but Tamina overpowers them both. Sasha with a 619 to Tamina. Bayley with the big flying elbow to Tamina. Banks with a Frogsplash to Tamina right after. Evans with a moonsault to Tamina. Naomi with the split-legged moonsault to Tamina. They all pile on Tamina and eliminate her with the pin.

Evans and Naomi baseball slide Banks and Bayley to the floor. Bayley takes Evans down on the floor and sends her into the ring steps. Bayley drops Naomi on the floor as well. Bayley brings Naomi back in and works her over while talking trash. Banks rolls back in and helps Bayley with Naomi. Naomi ends up fighting them off. Bayley blocks a Rear View but Naomi turns it into a Stunner. Banks eats a Rear View. Naomi fights off Bayley and Banks again. Naomi with a 2 count on Banks. Naomi ends up tapping out to the Bank Statement.

Banks and Bayley take turns on Evans now. Banks gets dropped and sent to the floor. Bayley takes control of Evans and rolls her for a 2 count. Banks comes back in and has words with Bayley over what happened when Banks got sent out. Evans rocks Banks with a Woman's Right to take advantage. Evans pins Banks and Banks is eliminated.

Bayley and Evans go at it now. Bayley has a small cut on her nose. Bayley manhandles Evans some and drives an elbow. Evans fights back but Bayley keeps control. Evans with clotheslines out of the corner. Evans with a kick and a neckbreaker. Bayley tries to tie Evans' arm to the top with the tag rope. Bayley unloads in the corner and talks some trash. Evans fights free and beats Bayley down. Evans drops Bayley and goes to the top for the moonsault. She nails it but Bayley kicks out.

Evans can't believe the kick out. Evans goes on but Banks runs back in the ring to drop Evans with a Backstabber. Bayley takes advantage and gets the pin to retain.

Winner: Bayley

