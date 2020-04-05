Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at last night's WrestleMania 36. The new champion appeared on WWE's The Bump earlier today to talk about how he found out about his match against the WWE Hall of Famer.

Originally, Roman Reigns was scheduled to face Goldberg, but pulled himself out of the show over concerns about competing during the coronavirus pandemic with his weakened immune system from two battles with leukemia.

Strowman said he had nearly completed his 21-hour drive from Florida to Wisconsin when WWE called and told him they were sending a jet to pick him up and bring him back for the match.

"Oh my God, literally thinking about it right now it's probably the craziest 24 hours of my life," Strowman recalled. "I loaded up last week when everything was starting to lock down in Florida. I was like, 'I wanna go get in the country.' I got some land up here Wisconsin. I come up here to see my family and get away.

"Drove 21 hours and was an hour away from home and I got a phone call—'There's been some last minute changes. We need you. It's an emergency, we're sending a jet to get you and you leave at 9 pm.' So, I got into Wisconsin for three hours, went back, jumped on a jet, flew back to Orlando, and landed at 1:30 in the morning. Got up, hit the ground running and low and behold, came out of the back end as the Universal Champion."

