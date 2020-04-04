WWE Universal Title Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bill Goldberg

We go back to the ring and out first comes Braun Strowman. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg is out next as the smoke hits for his entrance. The WWE Hall of Famer marches to the ring as Braun stares him down. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

The bell rings and they stare each other down. They meet in the middle of the ring and Braun talks trash. Goldberg smiles and nods. Goldberg strikes first with a kick to the gut. Strowman dodges a move in the corner. Strowman goes for the powerslam but Goldberg slides out and nails a big Spear. Braun gets right up but eats another Spear, and a third Spear. Goldberg with a 2 count.

Goldberg continues to dominate for a few more moves. Strowman counters a Jackhammer and hits three big powerslams. Braun yells at Goldberg to get up. Braun nails a fourth powerslam for the pin and the title.

Winner and New WWE Universal Champion: Braun Strowman

