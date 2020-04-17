Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is now official for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

The match was confirmed by Michael Cole during tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode. It looks like Wyatt may be wrestling the match as himself, the sweater version, and not The Fiend. That was not confirmed, but it looks like The Fiend will sit this one out as he did when Wyatt faced The Miz at WWE TLC a few months back.

The 2020 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will air live on May 10. The location is to be confirmed but it's been reported that some footage was filmed at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT this past week, including some material on the roof. The event was originally planned for the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD but plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is the updated announced card for Money In the Bank. You can click here for a recent report on the other top matches that are planned.

WWE Universal Title Match

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

MVP or Apollo Crews vs. Aleister Black or Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio or Murphy vs. Cesaro or Daniel Bryan vs. TBA vs. TBA

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke or Naomi vs. TBA vs. TBA