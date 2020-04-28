Chris Hero (former WWE star Kassius Ohno) gave an update on the fundraiser for former ECW, WCW, and WWE star Tracy Smothers.

As noted last year in December, Smothers revealed on social media that he was diagnosed with Stage III Lymphoma.

Chris Hero started a GoFundMe page on April 1, 2020, to support the former ECW World Tag Team Champion. He also added shirts to Pro Wrestling Tees for the fundraiser.

Tonight on Twitter, Hero announced that the GoFundMe page has brought in over $12,000 (the goal was $10,000) and an additional $2,500 from Pro Wrestling Tee sales.

He tweeted, "I want to thank EVERYONE who donated or shared the Tracy Smothers Fundraiser. We brought in over $12K & an additional $2500 from the shirts."

Chris Jericho, Mick Foley, Jimmy Jacobs, Scott D'Amore, Sami Zayn, Steve Corino, and Joey Ryan are just a few who donated.

For those who are interested in a Tracy Smothers shirt, can click here.

I want to thank EVERYONE who donated or shared the Tracy Smothers Fundraiser. We brought in over $12K & an additional $2500 from the shirts ??



If you missed out on the @TheStruggles23 tees- Diff. colorways available now @PWTeeshttps://t.co/Hd3TSIWgdShttps://t.co/oVBL15hdyt pic.twitter.com/YTrOe83eXX — Chris Hero (Is Back) (@ChrisHero) April 29, 2020