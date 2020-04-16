Earlier today (Wednesday, April 15), WWE had massive cuts and layoffs. That includes wrestlers, coaches and producers.

WWE recently went through an extensive evaluation of operations due to COVID-19 "current government-mandated impacts" and "the media business generally." The analysis resulted in the company taking several short-term cost reductions and cash flow improvement actions.

One of the wrestlers who was let go was Zack Ryder. Have been with the company since 2005, Ryder became an Intercontinental, United States and a two-time Tag Team Champion. One of his best friends in the business, Cody Rhodes, took time on Instagram after AEW and NXT to send a message, praising Ryder.

"I'd like to take a moment to say how proud I am to be a friend of @zryder85 - In a world of weekend warriors and "play wrestlers", this dude exudes passion and drive for pro-wrestling like no other. Through 14 years to see him CONSISTENTLY try to better himself(whether that be his in-ring work, or watching him physically mold himself and his body into such a specimen DRUG FREE with hard work and will). I have a little rule, and that's that if you've ever "gotten over" in wrestling...you can always do so again. That rule being fully applicable to Matt now. At 34 years young, his best wrestling days are ahead of him. Cheers to a great start and 14 years of unrelenting blood, sweat, and tears. Future endeavors are limitless when you actually endeavor. I chose this picture because it was one of my last days at WWE, watching 80,000+ people applaud as Matt won gold was an eruption not only live in the arena but in the locker room as well. Hearing Dolph coordinate for his father to come over the rails(meanwhile I was ass deep into a broken ladder and stuck but had the best seat in the house) and seeing father/son embrace, I thought I'd be jealous or bitter, but I was truly happy and proud for one of my peers. Congratulations my friend, and good luck!"

Cody has been in Ryder's corner for many years. That includes giving him hope after his TV-less year, as well as him and Brandi introducing him to his current fiance in Chelsea Green. It is unknown if Ryder will be joining the AEW roster anytime soon.

Below is the full post by Cody: